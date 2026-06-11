Income tax return filing: How to avoid errors, notices and refund delays

“Using the wrong form can lead to inadequate disclosures and penalties. For example, a taxpayer with foreign assets filing ITR-1 may fail to report those assets, while someone who sold a property during the year may need to shift from ITR-1 to ITR-2,” says Aarti Raote, partner, Deloitte India.

Old versus new tax regime: Compare before filing

Salaried individuals can choose between the old and new tax regimes while filing their returns. Since the new regime is the default option, taxpayers should carefully compare the tax liability under both regimes after considering their income, eligible deductions and exemptions. Tax calculators provided by the Income Tax Department and employers can help with this assessment. Even if a taxpayer opts for one regime with the employer during the year, they can change the regime while filing the income-tax return.