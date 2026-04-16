Travel Insurance: Check these things before taking that summer vacay abroad

Travel advisories matter
Travel insurance typically excludes cover for travel to countries against which India has imposed official restrictions.
“Similarly, if you travel to a war-affected country after the outbreak of conflict, the policy is unlikely to provide coverage,” says Said.
For a trip cancellation claim, insurers typically require proof of bookings and payments, such as flight tickets, hotel reservations, and invoices, along with cancellation confirmations showing charges or refunds.
“Supporting documents depend on the reason for cancellation—medical reports or a doctor’s certificate for illness, a death certificate for family emergencies, or employer communication if relevant. Additionally, a filled claim form, policy copy, Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, and bank details are needed for processing,” says Manas Kapoor, business head, travel insurance, Policybazaar.com.