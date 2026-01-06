Ageing isn't the problem, nutrition is: Why men can't eat the same way

Most men don’t wake up at 40 feeling “old”. The changes creep in more quietly decade by decade. A little more belly fat that refuses to budge. Workouts that don’t deliver the same results. Fatigue that lingers. Blood reports that suddenly need closer attention. And the diet that worked at 25, maybe even at 35, stops working much earlier than most realise.

According to Dr Rajeev Chowdry, Director–Internal Medicine at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, these changes begin much earlier than most men expect, often in their early 30s. However, what’s easy to miss is that none of this happens overnight.

“Testosterone levels start declining by about one per cent every year after the age of 30 to 35,” he explains. “At the same time, muscle mass also gradually decreases, fat, especially visceral fat, increases, metabolism slows, and insulin sensitivity begins to drop. The absorption of critical micronutrients such as vitamin B12 , magnesium and vitamin D declines, even when food intake appears adequate. There’s also a rise in chronic low-grade inflammation.” This biological shift matters because most adult diets are designed for bodies with stable hormones, steady muscle mass and efficient metabolism. “That assumption no longer holds true as men age,” Dr Chowdry says. “Older men don’t need more calories, they need more nutrient-dense food.”

How falling testosterone changes what men need from food Testosterone influences far more than sexual health. Dr Chowdry explains that testosterone regulates muscle protein synthesis, fat distribution, insulin sensitivity and bone strength. When levels drop, muscles become less responsive to protein, a phenomenon known as anabolic resistance. “That’s why ageing men often need more protein, not less,” says Dr Chowdry. “Adequate protein helps counter muscle loss and maintain strength.” Micronutrients matter too. Zinc supports testosterone production and sperm health. Vitamin D plays a role in testosterone levels, muscle strength and immunity. Magnesium improves insulin sensitivity and increases the availability of testosterone in the body.

Then there’s fat, often unfairly demonised. “Testosterone is derived from cholesterol,” Dr Chowdry explains. “Extreme low-fat diets can actually accelerate hormonal decline. Healthy fats like omega-3s and monounsaturated fats are essential.” How much protein do ageing men actually need? Research supports protein intake of 1.0 to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for healthy ageing men. For those who exercise regularly or are already losing muscle, 1.2 to 1.5 grams per kilogram may be beneficial. Problems arise when protein intake becomes excessive. “Consuming more than two grams per kilogram per day can strain the kidneys, particularly in men with undiagnosed kidney disease,” Dr Chowdry cautions. “It can also crowd out fibre-rich carbohydrates and healthy fats, raising cardiovascular risk.”

Balance, he emphasises, matters more than protein obsession. When does muscle loss become a medical concern? Muscle loss begins in the late 30s but accelerates after 50, and again after 60. Sedentary men can lose one to two per cent of muscle mass every year. Key nutrients that help slow this decline include high-quality protein rich in leucine (from dairy, eggs and whey), vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium. But nutrition alone isn’t enough. “Without resistance exercise, even the best diet won’t fully protect muscle,” Dr Chowdry says. “The two must work together.” Why men face heart disease earlier and how diet can help after 40 Unlike women, men do not benefit from oestrogen’s protective effect on the heart. As a result, cardiovascular risk rises earlier.

After 40, the strongest dietary defence comes from a Mediterranean-style pattern, which is rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts, olive oil and fish. Fibre intake of 25 to 35 grams a day plays a major role, as does cutting back on ultra-processed foods and excess sodium. ALSO READ: Why so many men avoid therapy even when struggling, according to doctors “Eliminating visceral fat is just as important as adding heart-healthy nutrients,” Dr Chowdry adds. What is ‘inflammaging’ and why men should care Ageing men often experience chronic low-grade inflammation driven by obesity, stress, poor sleep and refined diets, a process known as inflammaging.

This raises the body’s demand for omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, fibre and gut-supportive foods. Diets high in refined sugar and trans fats accelerate this inflammatory process, speeding up biological ageing. Why men develop diabetes differently from women Men tend to accumulate more visceral fat, which is metabolically active and inflammatory. Combined with falling testosterone, this leads to earlier insulin resistance, often at lower BMI levels than women. Dietary strategies for men therefore need to focus on lower glycaemic load, higher protein and fibre intake , reduced late-night eating, and better timing of carbohydrates around physical activity. Can nutrition protect men’s mental health and cognition? Evidence suggests it can. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce neuroinflammation and depressive symptoms. B vitamins such as B6, B12 and folate support neurotransmitter balance and reduce homocysteine levels linked to cognitive decline.

ALSO READ: What alcohol does to your body in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond “Men under chronic work stress are particularly vulnerable to micronutrient depletion,” Dr Chowdry notes, “even if they appear well-fed.” Which deficiencies are most often missed in ageing men Vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3s, zinc, fibre and vitamin B12 are frequently low, especially in men over 50. These deficiencies contribute to fatigue, sleep disturbances, muscle loss and worsening metabolic health. Eating enough food, experts stress, does not guarantee nutritional adequacy. Do supplements actually help ageing men? Supplements make sense when deficiencies exist, absorption declines with age, or diets fall short. Vitamin D, omega-3s, magnesium and vitamin B12 after 50 have strong evidence.