Delhi govt directs 110 hospitals to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

Delhi govt directs 110 hospitals to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

The state government is also offering a Rs 5 lakh top-up over and above the central government's scheme, taking the total cover available to beneficiaries to Rs 10 lakh

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said

The Department of Health & Family Welfare in the Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory directing the implementation of the healthcare scheme and also stating the guidelines for the same in 110 hospitals.

The Delhi government has ordered over 100 hospitals in the national capital to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as soon as possible.
 
The Department of Health & Family Welfare in the Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory directing the implementation of the healthcare scheme and also stating the guidelines for the same in 110 hospitals, news agency PTI reported. All the concerned hospitals have been asked to sign the agreement at the earliest so that beneficiaries can start availing healthcare services.
 
On April 10, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government commenced the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Yojana cards in the national capital after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). This made Delhi the 35th state/UT to implement the AB PM-JAY. “Around 6.54 lakh families in Delhi will be benefitted under the scheme,” the chief minister said.
 
 
During the signing event, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had said, “With around three million people belonging to over 650,000 families and an estimated 600,000 senior citizens, about 3.6 million people in Delhi will be benefitted by the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme.”
 
Meanwhile, CM Gupta also announced that the state government would provide an additional top-up of ₹5 lakh over and above the Rs 5 lakh cover provided by the Central Government, taking the total cover available to Rs 10 lakh.
 
Earlier in the week, the chief minister had met with MLAs and directed them to help eligible residents in their constituencies get their health cards made, adding that special focus would be given to senior citizens above the age of 70. She also said that the Delhi government had started scouting for spaces for setting up so-called 'Arogya Mandirs' across the city, with a target of 1,139 locations.

