Children with parents who smoke face higher risk of stunting: WHO

Understanding stunting
How tobacco exposure causes stunting
- Smoking while pregnant is linked to preterm birth, low birth weight and restricted foetal growth, all of which are predictors for stunting by age two.
- Exposure to second-hand smoke (from parents or other sources) increases the risk of respiratory infections, impedes development, and contributes to growth deficits.
- Tobacco smoke contains toxic substances that can harm foetal development and postnatal health. These include chemicals that interfere with nutrition absorption, immune response, and overall metabolic function.
Who is most affected
WHO’s call to action
- Protect pregnant women and children from second-hand smoke
- Expand access to smoking cessation services, with a special focus on expectant mothers
- Ensure all indoor public spaces are completely smoke-free
- Strengthen tobacco regulations, raise public awareness, and use graphic health warnings
- Increase tobacco taxes and strictly ban advertising, promotion, and sponsorship
Why is prevention important?
- It supports children’s rights to health, growth, and education.
- It helps reduce health burdens (infection, lower immunity), improving survival rates.
