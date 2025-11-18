Why Nayanthara trusts seasonal South Indian food for glowing skin at 41

“I used to think a diet meant restricting myself and eating things I didn’t enjoy. Now, I know it’s not about counting calories,” said Nayanthara, a leading actor with over two decades of work in South Indian cinema. Nayanthara turned 41 on Tuesday, and her fans were once again left asking the same question: How does she manage to look this stunning, year after year?

The Lady Superstar of South Indian films, as audiences fondly call her, has shared a simple secret in a new video on Instagram for her skincare brand, 9Skin.

When asked what beauty principle she would pass on, especially from her South Indian heritage, Nayanthara said, “Eat food that is native to your region. Seasonal, local food is always best for your health, your skin, and your hair .”