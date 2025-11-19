International Men's Day: Can men have hormonal issues too? Doctors explain

Whenever a woman feels irritable or tired, someone will casually whisper “hormones”. When a man goes through the same thing, no one even brings up the word. So, have you been feeling low on energy, irritable, or disconnected from your own body and assuming it is just stress or age catching up with you? Many men live with these without realising their hormones may be the reason. On International Men’s Day, doctors explain why men’s hormonal health deserves far more attention than it gets.

Just as in women, hormonal issues in men shift and reshape across different stages of life.

“During adolescence, the hormonal system switches on when the brain releases GnRH, or gonadotropin-releasing hormone, which stimulates LH (luteinising hormone) and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone), pushing the testes to produce testosterone,” says Dr Jayesh Amin, Clinical Director, NOVA Wings IVF, Ahmedabad. When the GnRH process falters, boys may experience delayed puberty, smaller testicular size, or poor development of secondary sexual characteristics. “These can be signs of primary or central hypogonadism, thyroid disease , chronic illness, or genetic disorders,” he adds. In their 20s and early 30s, hormones usually remain stable. When symptoms appear, Dr Amin says they often reflect lifestyle problems. “If young men have low libido, fatigue, mood changes, or erectile issues, the hormones may be fine, but the environment around them is not. Poor sleep, obesity, stress, substance use and even varicocele are frequent contributors.”

Between 30 and 50, testosterone dips slightly. “Testosterone deficiency is not an automatic part of ageing,” says Dr Amin. Symptoms like irritability , abdominal fat, reduced muscle mass or brain fog are typically a mix of metabolic issues, chronic stress and lifestyle factors”. In older men, chronic conditions such as diabetes, sleep apnoea and obesity suppress the hormonal axis further. Some develop true hypogonadism, but Dr Amin cautions, “Age alone is never a reason to start testosterone therapy. Proper evaluation is essential.” How does obesity affect male hormones and fertility? Obesity and metabolic syndrome disrupt male reproductive health extensively. “Fatty tissue converts testosterone into oestrogen, and high oestrogen acts as an endocrine disruptor in men,” explains Dr Bhavana Girish, IVF Specialist, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Bangalore. “This leads to decreased sperm production, poorer sperm quality and increased sperm DNA fragmentation.” High DNA fragmentation, she notes, raises the risk of genetic abnormalities and reduces the chances of fertilisation.

Heat also becomes an issue. “Excess visceral fat increases the temperature around the scrotum, causing testicular damage and further reducing sperm production,” she says. Obesity also affects libido, arousal and sexual performance. “Reduced libido, erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation become more common. There is a mental health angle too as lower self-esteem and poor body image reduce sexual desire.” Dr Amin adds that obesity and metabolic syndrome “lower total and free testosterone, disrupt brain–testes signalling, reduce sperm count and increase DNA fragmentation.” Environmental pollutants and endocrine-disrupting chemicals worsen these effects. How can men detect hormonal problems early? “In women, many health packages include reproductive hormones. But men’s check-ups rarely go beyond thyroid and diabetes screening,” says Dr Girish. Testosterone, FSH, LH and prolactin are not part of a standard male health panel.

“To get a complete hormonal evaluation, men often need to see a fertility specialist, an andrologist, or a gynaecologist trained in male reproductive medicine,” she explains. Depending on symptoms, these specialists may also recommend advanced tests such as scrotal Doppler scans. The lack of clear pathways often leaves men confused. “Men do not always know whom to approach. Is it a psychiatrist? A urologist? A fertility specialist? This uncertainty delays help-seeking,” she adds. What symptoms should men and their partners watch out for? According to Dr Amin, hormonal shifts often masquerade as personality changes, laziness, or relationship issues. Here are the key signs:

Low libido

Erectile difficulty

Persistent fatigue

Mood swings

Depression

Anxiety

Increased belly fat

Breast enlargement

Poor concentration

Brain fog

Difficulty conceiving Partners often notice these changes first but may misinterpret them. “Mood changes, withdrawal and low sex drive are frequently seen as stress or disinterest, not hormonal imbalance,” he explains. Because stigma persists, many men avoid seeking help. “They assume it is their fault or think they should simply ‘push through’. But these symptoms may have treatable biological causes,” he emphasises. Do men have hormonal cycles like women? Men do not follow monthly cycles, but they do operate on a daily rhythm.