What is trigeminal neuralgia? Salman Khan's battle with 'suicide disease'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan first began experiencing symptoms of trigeminal neuralgia—a rare and intensely painful nerve condition—while shooting for Partner in 2007. For years, he endured excruciating facial pain that affected his ability to speak, eat, or move comfortably.

In 2011, he underwent surgery in the United States, finding some relief from what’s often dubbed the “suicide disease” due to the unbearable nature of the pain. His story has drawn attention to a condition that is frequently misunderstood and misdiagnosed.

What is trigeminal neuralgia?

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain disorder involving the trigeminal nerve, which branches across the eye, cheek, and jaw. While humans have two trigeminal nerves—one on each side—pain usually affects only one side of the face.

Even light touch, a smile, or a breeze can trigger sudden, stabbing pain that feels like an electric shock. The condition is also called tic douloureux, meaning “painful tic.” Why is it called the ‘suicide disease’? The pain from TN can be so severe and unpredictable that it leads to suicidal thoughts in some patients. Many live in fear of the next attack, and while not everyone experiences mental health effects, the condition can take a serious emotional toll. What causes trigeminal neuralgia? “TN often occurs when a blood vessel presses against the trigeminal nerve near the brainstem, disrupting its function and causing pain,” said Dr Animesh Kar, Neurologist, Narayana Hospital, Kolkata.

Other causes include: Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Tumours

Nerve damage from surgery or trauma

Unknown causes (idiopathic TN) What are the symptoms? Sudden, sharp facial pain (usually one-sided)

Pain triggered by actions like brushing teeth or chewing

Episodes lasting a few seconds to several minutes

Increasing frequency of pain over time Who is at risk? A 2022 study places the global incidence between 4 and 13 cases per 100,000 people. Women are more commonly affected, and most cases occur after age 50—though younger individuals can also develop the condition. Genetics, autoimmune disorders, and neurological diseases may raise risk. How is it diagnosed and treated? “The biggest challenge is getting the right diagnosis,” said Dr Kar. TN is often mistaken for dental or ENT problems. Diagnosis is typically clinical, supported by MRI to rule out other causes, which may cost ₹5,000–₹15,000.

Treatment options include: Medications: Anticonvulsants like carbamazepine

Anticonvulsants like carbamazepine Surgery: Microvascular decompression

Microvascular decompression Minimally invasive: Gamma knife radiosurgery, radiofrequency ablation Carbamazepine may cost a few hundred rupees monthly, while surgery can cost ₹1.5–₹4 lakh depending on hospital and technology. Mental health support is also vital, given the toll of chronic pain. Salman Khan’s story puts the spotlight on TN Despite living with the condition, Salman Khan continued to act and host TV shows. While promoting Sikandar in Dubai, he called it “one disease that basically has the highest rates of suicides,” highlighting its severity. Trigeminal neuralgia may be invisible, but its pain is real. Salman’s story is a reminder to take unexplained facial pain seriously—early diagnosis and proper care can be life-changing.