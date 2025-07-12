Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Explainer: What are the fuel switches at the centre of AI 171 crash probe?

Explainer: What are the fuel switches at the centre of AI 171 crash probe?

Flight data shows both engine switches moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' seconds after takeoff, one after the other within a second, causing both engines to lose power

air india plane crash

Aviation experts say a pilot would not be able to accidentally move the fuel switches that feed the engines | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The preliminary report from investigators probing the Air India crash that killed 260 people showed that seconds after takeoff, the Boeing 787 plane's engine fuel control switches were switched off briefly, starving them of fuel.

Below are a few facts about the switches, their functions in the aircraft and their movements on the Air India flight.

What are fuel switches?

They are switches that regulate fuel flow into a plane's engines. They are used by pilots to start or shut down engines on the ground or to manually shut down or restart engines if an engine failure occurs during a flight.

 

Aviation experts say a pilot would not be able to accidentally move the fuel switches that feed the engines. But if moved, the effect would be immediate, cutting off engine power.

There are independent power systems and wiring for the fuel cutoff switches and the fuel valves controlled by those switches, according to US aviation safety expert John Cox.

Also Read

Air India, plane crash

Working closely with stakeholders: Air India after AAIB report on crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India plane crashed after fuel supply to engines was cut off: Probe

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Preliminary report on Air India crash to give peek into jet's final moments

PremiumPUBLIC SECTOR

Three nationalisations: Lessons from govt's approach to SBI, LIC, Air India

air india plane crash

Preliminary report in Air India crash expected to be released by Friday

Where are the fuel switches located?

The two fuel control switches on a 787, in Air India's case equipped with two GE engines, are located below the thrust levers.

The switches are spring-loaded to remain in position. To change one from run to cutoff, a pilot has to first pull the switch up and then move it from run to cutoff or vice versa.

There are two modes: 'CUTOFF' and 'RUN'.

What happened on the fatal Air India flight?

According to the flight recorder, a few seconds after takeoff, switches for both engines transitioned to 'CUTOFF' from 'RUN' one after another with a time gap of one second. As a result, the engines began to lose power.

One pilot was heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.

It did not identify which remarks were made by the flight's captain and which by the first officer.

Seconds later, the switches flipped back to 'RUN', according to the preliminary report. Both fuel control switches were found in the 'RUN' position at the crash site, it said.

When fuel control switches are moved from 'CUTOFF' to 'RUN' while the aircraft is in flight, each engine's control system automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction, the report said.

"No sane pilot would ever turn those switches off in flight," especially as the plane is just starting to climb, US aviation safety expert John Nance said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aeroplane, flight

BAOA seeks govt assistance as Mumbai airport plans to end pvt jet parking

air india plane crash

AAIB to release initial report on Ahmedabad plane crash: Parl panel

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash

DGCA to implement ranking system for flying training organisations

chaos at Delhi airport

Delhi airport emerges as world's 9th busiest airport in 2024: ACI

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Ahmedabad crash: AAIB submits initial report to Ministry of Civil Aviation

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash Boeing plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon