CJP protest: Delhi Metro closes 16 stations over security concerns

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the closure of 16 metro stations from 7:30 am until further notice, citing security concerns amid the ongoing student-led protests at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, the DMRC said while passengers cannot enter or exit at these stations, interchange facilities will continue to remain operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The stations closed for entry and exit are:

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Also Read

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Barakhambha Road

Supreme Court

Seva Teerth

Janpath

Mandi House

Central Secretariat

ITO

Delhi Gate

Indraprastha