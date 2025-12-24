Delhi's AQI improves to 349; govt announces fresh measures for pollution

AQI readings across key areas of Delhi:

Anand Vihar: 368

Ashok Vihar: 359

Bawana: 352

Chandni Chowk: 377

RK Puram: 366

Rohini: 367

Vivek Vihar: 37

ITO: 374.

Adjoining cities also affected

Gurugram: 315 (very poor)

Noida: 357 (very poor)

Ghaziabad: 371 (very poor)

Faridabad: 288 (poor).

By 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 412. Out of the 40 functional monitoring stations in the city, five recorded severe AQI levels above 450, including Nehru Nagar (465), Mundka (457), Chandni Chowk (453), Okhla (452), and Jahangirpuri.

CPCB AQI categories:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

Delhi government measures to combat pollution

The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved several major initiatives aimed at strengthening the capital’s fight against pollution and improving environmental governance. Announcing the outcomes, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the measures would bring “a decisive reduction in sources of air and water pollution, while creating a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment".

Key decisions include:

₹100 crore allocation for rejuvenating water bodies under the Delhi government

Establishment of Delhi’s first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, covering 11.5 acres and adhering to strict pollution norms

Operational control of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses transferred from DIMTS to DTC from the next financial year to strengthen route planning, accountability, and a unified command

Continuation of the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ campaign even after Grap restrictions are lifted, reinforcing year-round vehicle emission compliance

Delhi weather forecast for December 24

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies, with shallow fog at many places and moderate fog at isolated locations during morning hours. Surface wind speeds are expected to be 15–25 kmph during the day.