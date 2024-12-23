India's biryani cravings top Swiggy's charts: 83 million orders in 2024

Whether it’s a celebration, a midnight craving, or a comforting weekend indulgence, biryani continued to enhance the flavour in 2024 too. Swiggy’s ninth annual report, ‘How India Swiggy’d in 2024’, revealed that the obsession hasn’t just endured, it has grown.

India’s affair with biryani continues unabated. For the ninth consecutive year, it reigned as the most-ordered dish. A staggering 83 million biryanis were delivered, an average of 158 per minute or two every second, the report highlighted. Its midnight allure remained strong, with chicken biryani clocking 1.84 million orders between 12 am and 2 am.

“Chai pe charcha, late-night cravings, or a ‘quick bite’ plan, everything in India revolves around food. That’s why ‘How India Swiggy’d’ feels so special to me. It’s not just about 83 million biryanis (though that’s impressive) or one user celebrating India’s T20 win with 120 burgers,” Swiggy Food CEO Rohit Kapoor said.

What other foods India munched?

Dosas emerged as a surprise culinary superstar, with 23 million orders, reflecting their growing popularity across the nation. Bengaluru’s masala dosa led the pack with an incredible 2.5 million orders. Dinner remained the prime mealtime choice, accounting for 215 million orders, a 29 per cent increase over lunch orders.

The nation’s love for quick bites saw chicken rolls topping the snack category with 2.48 million orders, followed by chicken momos (1.63 million) and potato fries (1.3 million). Late-night cravings revealed a preference for chicken burgers and biryani, with a Delhi user setting a record by ordering 250 onion pizzas in a single go.

High spenders on Swiggy this year

The report also revealed the high spenders who made headlines this year. A Bengaluru user spent Rs 49,900 on a pasta feast, relishing nearly 55 Alfredo dishes, 40 plates of Mac & Cheese, and 30 servings of spaghetti. In the dining-out segment, a Mumbai patron topped the charts, spending Rs 3 lakh on a single restaurant bill. Swiggy Dineout enabled millions to enjoy luxurious meals while also saving money, with diners collectively saving Rs 533 crore in 2024, it said.

Swiggy partners travel 1.96 billion kms in 2024

Swiggy’s delivery fleet was the backbone of this culinary journey, covering 1.96 billion kilometres, equivalent to driving the length of India 533,000 times, the report revealed. Kapil Kumar Pandey from Mumbai made 10,703 deliveries, while Kaleeswari M from Coimbatore led female partners with 6,658 orders.

Meanwhile, Swiggy Dineout seated 22 million diners in 2024, with Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad leading the trend. Diners saved an average of Rs 708 per order, the report highlighted. The Great Indian Restaurant Festival contributed to this success, with diners saving Rs 228 crore during its two seasons. Cities like Kanchipuram and Shillong recorded the highest average transaction values, reinforcing the growing dining-out culture.

Swiggy also introduced features to enhance user experience, including Incognito Mode, which enabled 350 thousand secret orders, it said in its report. Group Orders also gained traction, with Bengaluru placing 7,031 such orders, including a Rs 23,000 feast for 107 portions of a North Indian meal. Additionally, IRCTC integration allowed travellers to enjoy their favorite dishes like chicken biryani, dosa, and thalis on trains.