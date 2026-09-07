Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUpcoming IPO This WeekPVR Inox ShareNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodVodafone Idea ShareCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates
Home / India News / MCD suspends 5 officials after 7 killed in Satya Niketan building collapse

MCD suspends 5 officials after 7 killed in Satya Niketan building collapse

The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday

Delh building collapsed, Satya Niketan
New Delhi: Rescue operation underway after a 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi Universitys south campus, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 2:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, after a building in south Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others.

The order of the copy, accessed by PTI, reads that the suspended officials include Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone.

The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.

The suspension orders were issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Vigilance Department on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959.

The officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Regulation 5(2), the orders said.

They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules.

The suspension orders were signed by Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar floods affect 2.7 million people as rivers swell across 13 districts

SC rejects Aravalli panel's request for 6-month extension on final report

MPSC exam paper leak: Aspirants protest in Pune; Oppn extends support

SC seeks status reports from states on old-age homes for senior citizens

'Life is precious': HC commutes death sentence in child assault-murder case

Topics :Building CollapseDelhiDelhi governmentMCD

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Next Story