PM Modi joins Truth Social hours after Trump shares his Lex Fridman podcast

US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined Truth Social, the social media platform owned by

PM Modi said, “Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come.” Expressing his enthusiasm in his first post,said, “Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come.”

In another post in response to Trump, the Prime Minister thanked the US President for sharing his interaction with Fridman. His decision to join the platform coincided with Trump sharing Modi’s recent three-hour podcast interview with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman. The post, made on Monday (March 17) morning (India time), has been interpreted as a show of support for the Indian leader.

"Thank you my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more," PM Modi said in the post on Truth Social.

PM Modi and Trump share a cordial relationship, having met last month during the Prime Minister’s visit to the White House. During their conversation, Trump referred to PM Modi as a “tough negotiator”. PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman

In his discussion with Fridman, Modi spoke about his bond with Trump, praising his “humility” and “resilience.” He also said that Trump appears “far more prepared” for leadership compared to his first term in office.

PM Modi also referenced the assassination attempt on Trump during last year’s election campaign, noting that despite the attack, the two-time US President remained steadfast in his commitment to the country.

“He has always prioritised his nation. His approach reflects the ‘America First’ philosophy, just as I firmly believe in putting India first. This shared outlook is what strengthens our connection,” PM Modi said in the podcast conversation.