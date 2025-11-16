Home / India News / Three Pitampura metro stations in Delhi to get new names for local identity

Three Pitampura metro stations in Delhi to get new names for local identity

CM Rekha Gupta made the announcement while attending the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra in Haiderpur village here

Metro, Delhi metro
Metro, Delhi metro
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that three metro stations in Pitampura will be renamed for the sake of local identity.

She made the announcement while attending the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra in Haiderpur village here.

The yatra was taken out in honour of the martyrs of the Rezang La battle, fought by the Indian Army against the invading Chinese forces in the winter of 1962 at over 16,000 ft above mean sea level. In all, 114 army men of the 13 Kumaon Regiment died in that battle.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister said Haiderpur village is emerging as a symbol of a developing Delhi, where tradition is honoured, and modern amenities are accorded the highest priority.

"For the convenience of travellers and to clearly reflect the local identity, the proposed Uttari Pitampura Station in the QU Block will now be named Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station," Gupta said.

The proposed Pitampura North Metro Station will be named Haiderpur Village Metro Station, and the current Pitampura Metro Station will be renamed Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.

"The widening of Max Hospital Road and the construction of an underpass are also progressing rapidly, which will provide residents with better, smoother and safer transportation facilities," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bomb scare on Delhi-bound train a hoax after inspection at Mathura

CNG supply to Mumbai hit after pipeline damage; autos, taxis affected

Agencies probe live cartridges, hawala links in Delhi's Red Fort blast case

One dead, several feared trapped after stone quarry collapse in Sonbhadra

PM Modi asks bullet train project engineers to document experiences

Topics :Delhi MetroDelhi governmentRekha Gupta

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story