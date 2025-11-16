Three Pitampura metro stations in Delhi to get new names for local identity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that three metro stations in Pitampura will be renamed for the sake of local identity.

She made the announcement while attending the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra in Haiderpur village here.

The yatra was taken out in honour of the martyrs of the Rezang La battle, fought by the Indian Army against the invading Chinese forces in the winter of 1962 at over 16,000 ft above mean sea level. In all, 114 army men of the 13 Kumaon Regiment died in that battle.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister said Haiderpur village is emerging as a symbol of a developing Delhi, where tradition is honoured, and modern amenities are accorded the highest priority.