Underground Metro services disrupted in Mumbai after technical snag

Services on Mumbai's Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, were disrupted due to a "technical snag" during morning peak hours on Friday, leaving commuters stranded amid confusion and overcrowding.

This is the second major disruption on the 33.5-km-long corridor. On May 6, train services on the Aqua Line, which runs between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the northern suburbs, were hit due to a fire at T2 Airport station.

The latest disruption, which lasted 40-50 minutes, affected office-goers during rush hour, with passengers accusing the authorities of not sharing timely updates. As train movements came to a halt, the crowd swelled on the platforms of Metro stations and concourse areas.