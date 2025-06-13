Home / India News / '1206' was Vijay Rupani's lucky number - it now marks his death

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani died in the Ahmedabad Air India crash on 12 June-an eerie match with his lucky number 1206, which featured on his vehicles for years

Vijay Rupani
Rupani was travelling to the United Kingdom to visit his daughter and his wife, Anjaliben, who is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who died in Thursday’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad.
 
According to media reports, Rupani considered the number 1206 lucky for him. His cars and scooters often bore the same number. Locals associated the number with him—recognising his presence from the plate alone, PTI reported, citing residents.
 
In an eerie coincidence, that number now marks the date of his death. The crash occurred on 12 June—or 12/06—a date that mirrors the digits Rupani regarded as auspicious.
 

Rupani was en route to visit daughter in UK 

Rupani was travelling to the United Kingdom to visit his daughter and his wife, Anjaliben, who is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She returned to Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

Air India crash kills 241, leaves one survivor 

A London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people, crashed into a residential area in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. In the early hours of Friday, Air India confirmed that 241 people had died in the crash.
 
Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 from the United Kingdom, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian national.
 
The only survivor is a British national of Indian descent, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the airline said.
 
Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have begun a formal inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

