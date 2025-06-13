'1206' was Vijay Rupani's lucky number - it now marks his death

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those who died in Thursday’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad

According to media reports, Rupani considered the number 1206 lucky for him. His cars and scooters often bore the same number. Locals associated the number with him—recognising his presence from the plate alone, PTI reported, citing residents.

In an eerie coincidence, that number now marks the date of his death. The crash occurred on 12 June—or 12/06—a date that mirrors the digits Rupani regarded as auspicious.

Rupani was en route to visit daughter in UK Rupani was travelling to the United Kingdom to visit his daughter and his wife, Anjaliben, who is also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She returned to Gandhinagar on Friday morning. Air India crash kills 241, leaves one survivor A London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people, crashed into a residential area in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. In the early hours of Friday, Air India confirmed that 241 people had died in the crash.