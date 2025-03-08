Women's Day: LS Speaker highlights women's leadership in nation-building

On International Women's Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the pivotal role of women in India's progress, emphasising their leadership across governance, science, defense, education, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at an event in the Parliament House Complex, he lauded the increasing presence of women in decision-making roles and reiterated that India is entering a new era where women are driving change from grassroots democracy to national governance. ALSO READ: Women's Day 2025: Meet the 6 achievers who took over PM Modi's social media

Highlighting the contributions of pioneering women in India's democratic framework, Birla paid tributes to the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision, he said, continues to inspire future generations.

As the nation marks 75 years of the Constitution, he emphasised the importance of recognising their efforts in laying the foundation for gender equality and inclusive governance.

He also reflected on India's deep-rooted tradition of revering women, citing their resilience and strength as key pillars of society.

The Speaker acknowledged the achievements of women in various sectors, particularly in defense, where they now serve in combat roles, fly fighter jets, and lead naval missions.

Also Read

He also praised their role in India's space missions and scientific advancements, stating that women scientists have played a crucial role in the nation's achievements.

He said that women's leadership in governance is growing stronger with a majority of elected representatives in rural local bodies being women.

Expressing confidence in the future, he said women would eventually hold a majority in legislative bodies based purely on merit and capability, beyond the scope of reservations.

Birla described the recently enacted Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a landmark reform in India's democratic landscape. He highlighted that it was the first law passed in the new Parliament building, symbolising the country's commitment to gender equality.

The Act, he said, will enhance women's representation in legislative bodies and ensure their greater participation in policy-making and governance.

Recognising the economic contributions of women, Birla praised their role in entrepreneurship, self-help groups, and micro-enterprises, which are transforming rural economies and enabling financial independence.

He urged policymakers and stakeholders to support women-led businesses and provide them access to global markets and expansion opportunities.

The Speaker also stressed the importance of achieving 100 per cent female literacy, calling education the cornerstone of women's empowerment.

He emphasised that true gender equality cannot be realised without equal access to education, particularly in marginalised communities.

Birla called for 2025 to be a landmark year for women's self-reliance and leadership. He urged the society to foster an inclusive environment where women receive equal opportunities, respect, and freedom to excel.

He emphasised that International Women's Day should not just be a celebration but a renewed commitment to advancing women's leadership across all fields.

To mark the occasion, Birla inaugurated an exhibition on women members of the Constituent Assembly, organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

The exhibition, held in the Parliament House Complex, commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution and highlights the crucial contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly.