Ferrari unveils Luce, its first EV: Check features and public reactions

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has unveiled ‘Luce’, its first fully electric vehicle, in what the company described as “a new chapter” for the brand.

The Luce, revealed in Rome on May 25, marks Ferrari’s formal entry into the high-performance EV segment at a time when several premium automakers are slowing their electric vehicle plans amid weakening demand in the luxury market.

Ferrari said the Luce is not simply an electric replacement for its petrol-powered sports cars, but an entirely new category designed to combine performance, technology, practicality, and luxury. The company described electrification as “a means, not an end”, positioning the model as a symbol of how “tradition and innovation” can coexist.

Ferrari’s first five-seater EV The Luce is Ferrari’s first five-seat production car and only its second four-door model after the Ferrari Purosangue. It was developed in collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson. Ferrari said the Luce, which means “light” in Italian, can reach a top speed of 310 kmph and will cost more than 500,000 euros ($640,000). The EV uses four Ferrari-made electric motors, one on each wheel, producing a combined output of more than 1,000 horsepower in Boost mode. The company said the EV introduces a new design language focused on simplicity, aerodynamics, and usability.

The vehicle features a minimalist cabin with OLED displays, a rotating touchscreen, aviation-style controls, and physical buttons instead of touchscreen-heavy interfaces used by several EV rivals. Performance and features The Luce can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in about 2.5 seconds and uses an 800V architecture with a 122 kWh battery pack. Ferrari claims a driving range of more than 500 km and 350 kW fast-charging capability. The EV also includes rear-wheel steering, independently controlled suspension and braking systems, and torque management for each wheel to improve handling despite its 2,260-kg weight. Ferrari has also attempted to preserve elements associated with its traditional sports cars through a simulated gear-shift system and a sound-generation setup designed to create a more emotional driving feel.

Instead of using an artificial engine soundtrack, the luxury carmaker said it developed an accelerometer-based audio system that captures vibrations from the electric motors and transmits refined sound into the cabin. Where do rivals stand regarding EVs? Ferrari’s EV push comes even as several of its direct rivals have scaled back or delayed their electric ambitions amid slowing demand for luxury EVs. Lamborghini has abandoned plans to launch fully electric models in the near term and shifted focus towards hybrids, citing weak appetite for high-end electric supercars. Germany’s Porsche has also reduced its EV targets after softer demand, particularly in China and the US.

The broader luxury car market has additionally come under pressure from rapidly growing Chinese EV manufacturers, which are producing vehicles more quickly and at lower costs, intensifying competition for established Western brands. The Luce enters a small but expanding ultra-luxury EV segment alongside models such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, Tesla Model S Plaid, Rimac Nevera, and Lotus Eletre R. Ferrari Luce Unveiled: Divided public reaction The unveiling of Ferrari’s Luce has triggered strong reactions across automotive communities and social media platforms. Some users praised Ferrari for taking a bold technological leap and introducing a more practical electric model while retaining physical driving controls. Others described the cabin and interface as refreshingly different from minimalist EV interiors.