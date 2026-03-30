Ministry of Heavy Industries, DFS plan financing push for e-buses, e-trucks

Officials said that India has about 2.4 million buses, but only around 150,000 (6-7 per cent) are run by government-owned transport companies called State Transport Undertakings (STUs). The rest — over 90 per cent — are privately owned, but most of these independent operators are small businesses or individuals with just a few buses each. This makes it harder for banks to lend, because small operators have limited financial records and their fleets are too small to support standard loan products. They added that STUs have a system called “Payment Security Mechanism”, or PSM, which ensures that the STU pays contractors (which are private firms) on time for running government buses. Independent bus operators without this safeguard are considered higher risk, so banks are cautious about giving them loans.