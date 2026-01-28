Cost per seat does not work for most regional jets: Boeing's Ashwin Naidu

At Wings India 2026 Summit, Naidu released Boeing’s commercial market outlook. The South Asian region’s fleet is expected to rise from the current 795 aircraft to 3,290 by 2044, nearly a four-fold increase in that period, he said. The growth will be driven by single-aisle and wide-body aircraft while the number of regional jets is expected to remain below 10 even by 2044.

"In terms of regional jets, yes, the number is small. But I will tell you that each year that we have done this forecast, the number has continued to remain small. So, 10 to 15 years ago, our number was just that — less than 10. And if you look at how we are doing today, relative to our forecast 10-15 years ago, the only airline today that actually operates them (regional aircraft) in India commercially is Star Air, which, again, is a very small number," he said.