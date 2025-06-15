Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours

Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours

Flight IX-1226 was delayed over 18 hours due to technical issues, with passengers alleging poor accommodation; Air India Express denied the claims and arranged a new aircraft

Air India Express aircraft (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

The incident involved 170 passengers aboard Air India Express flight IX-1226, which was scheduled to depart from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Passengers on an Air India Express flight from Guwahati to Kolkata deboarded twice due to a ‘technical glitch’ in the aircraft and had to wait for more than 18 hours before being flown to their destination on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI).
 
The incident involved 170 passengers aboard Air India Express flight IX-1226, which was scheduled to depart from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. 
 
Passengers were given ‘cheap’ hotel by Air India Express 
A passenger in a video that has gone viral on social media claimed that they were asked to deboard twice and were taken to a very ‘cheap’ hotel.
 

Several such videos of the delayed flight are being circulated on social media, alleging no clear information regarding the flight’s delay.
 
PTI said it could not independently confirm the authenticity of the videos.
 
“Around 1:30 a.m., we were asked to deboard and taken to the lounge. From there, we were taken to a very cheap hotel for overnight stay. It did not provide us any breakfast,” the traveller alleged.
 
Air India Express clarifies on ‘cheap’ hotel claim 
An Air India Express spokesperson told PTI that the evening flight on the Guwahati–Kolkata route developed a ‘technical issue’.
 
“An alternative aircraft was arranged the next day, resulting in an extended delay. Guests were provided with service recovery options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund,” he added.
 
Rejecting the charge of a ‘cheap hotel’ by passengers, an official of the company in Guwahati said travellers were offered the best available hotel and the airline staff also stayed in that property. 
 
Air India Express arranged a separate aircraft 
On Sunday morning, the passengers were brought back to the airport and boarded the same aircraft around 9:30 a.m. However, they were again informed by the captain and crew that the flight was further delayed due to the same technical issue.
 
After some time, they were again deboarded and brought back to the airport, with the local Air India Express officials stating that a separate aircraft would ferry them to Kolkata.
 
Finally, they left Guwahati at 3:34 p.m. on a separate flight. Some of the 170 passengers opted for other airlines as offered by Air India Express.
 

air india express Air India

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

