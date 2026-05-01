IndiGo cuts int'l capacity for May by 17%, among worst hit globally

The sharpest reductions in capacity are seen in West Asia, where capacity has fallen by more than a third (-37 per cent) in May compared to February, followed by Eastern Europe with an 18.3 per cent drop.

Among the 17 regions identified by OAG, Central Asia is the only one to report growth, with capacity up 9.7 per cent in May over February. In contrast, the other 16 regions are all experiencing declines. Western Europe has fared relatively better, with a relatively modest 3.7 per cent drop in capacity, while Southeast Asia has seen a significant reduction of 8.3 per cent in May.