We are sowing the seed for the future, says L&T's Subramanian Sarma

Subramanian Sarma, deputy managing director and president at construction and engineering powerhouse Larsen & Toubro (L&T), oversees the company's fast-growing hydrocarbon, onshore and offshore, carbonlite solutions, green and clean energy, asset management, and offshore wind businesses. In an interview with Jaden Mathew Paul and Dev Chatterjee, Sarma shares insights into L&T’s vision for hydrogen and clean energy ventures, and outlines the company’s strategy to transform India’s green energy sector. Edited excerpts:

With US President Donald Trump’s stand on the tariff war, how do you look at the current environment in India for the energy business?

I do not see any red flags despite all the talk of tariff uncertainty and fluctuation in oil prices. In the long term, there is no disruption and we are bullish about the Indian economy. The India-Pakistan tension following the Pahalgam massacre is now over without any major impact. Hence, the sentiment is positive. A strong economic growth in India means more demand for energy. India is now the largest consumer of energy after the US, and we have even surpassed China in terms of energy imports, particularly oil and gas.

A few weeks ago, we had a meeting with the Ministry of Power and the minister was talking about adding 30 gigawatt (Gw) of additional thermal power capacity in India as the demand is rising. L&T is investing a lot in clean energy initiatives... what is the status of these projects? We are in the entire spectrum of energy, from grey to all the way green and all the shades in between. This is very fortunate because we have built that platform over the years. Therefore, we are able to sort of address all the needs. We will continue to pursue opportunities in oil and gas, quite a sizable business now is in hydrocarbons. We are also looking at carbon capture projects, where customers are coming up with tenders. We have already made an announcement that we have won the first carbon capture project in West Asia, which is now in the early stages of execution. This will provide us with a good track record.

Can you give us more details on L&T's green hydrogen and green ammonia projects? Green hydrogen and green ammonia are an evolving business and we are sowing the seed for the future. This definitely is a business which is going to grow in the next three-to-five years. That's the time horizon worldwide. Today the price difference between grey and green energy is quite wide. So, the customers have to be prepared to pay the premium, or rely on government subsidies. But over a period of time, the prices will start converging. And then it will have a massive adaptation. Therefore, we have to be prepared to make use of that opportunity.