The contract is scheduled to commence on 01 June 2026 and shall remain in force until 31 May 2027 unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The contract is scheduled to commence on 01 June 2026 and shall remain in force until 31 May 2027 unless extended further by mutual agreement between the parties.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:32 AM IST