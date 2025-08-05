Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Britannia Q1 profit misses estimates, sees early signs of urban recovery

Britannia Q1 profit misses estimates, sees early signs of urban recovery

Britannia had previously flagged rise in popular demand for packaged food and confectionery items such as croissants, wafers and flavoured shakes

Britannia Industries

Britannia has been hiking prices to partly offset the higher costs of raw materials such as cocoa, flour and palm oil. | Company logo

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britannia Industries posted first-quarter profit below estimates on Tuesday, but the Indian biscuit maker said urban consumption - dull for a few quarters - is picking up.

The seller of 'Marie Gold' and 'Bourbon' biscuits joins other domestic consumer goods makers such as Hindustan Unilever and ITC in forecasting early signs of a recovery in urban demand, aided by easing local inflation.

India's annual retail inflation slowed every month in the quarter, easing to a six-year low in June at 2.1 per cent. That helped spur a "marginal uptick in consumption across both urban and rural markets," said Varun Berry, managing director and chief executive.

 

Britannia's quarterly sales grew 9.8 per cent to ₹4,535 crore ($516.5 million). The firm had previously flagged rise in popular demand for packaged food and confectionery items such as croissants, wafers and flavoured shakes - usually more likely to be bought on impulse.

But total spends rose 10.4 per cent, led by a 15 per cent jump in raw material costs. Britannia has been hiking prices to partly offset the higher costs of raw materials such as cocoa, flour and palm oil.

Profits in the reported quarter came in at ₹521 crore, up 3 per cent on-year, but below analysts' average estimate of ₹570 crore rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

Torrent Power

Torrent Power Q1 results: Profit drops over 25% to ₹742 cr on lower demand

Adani Ports

Adani Ports Q1 profit rises 6.5% on logistics, marine business gains

BSE

Q1 results today: Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, 150 others on Aug 5

company results

Tube Investments Q1 results: PAT of ₹303 cr, income rises to ₹5,380 cr

Topics : Britannia Industries Q1 results Britannia Managing Director Varun Berry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon