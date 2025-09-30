The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹3,975.7 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹150.7, while 52-week low was at ₹103.35.

Following the approval, the Bank will now initiate steps to proceed with the allotment of up to 60,58,394 equity shares to AKFED, in line with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI’s Issue of Capital and Disclosure Regulations (ICDR), 2018, and other applicable provisions.

The approval, communicated via RBI’s letter dated September 29, 2025, allows AKFED to acquire 60,58,394 equity shares of face value ₹10 each on a preferential basis. These shares will be subject to a lock-in of five years from the date of acquisition and cannot be encumbered under any circumstances.

Further, according to the filing, it shall be ensured that the aggregate holding of the AKFED in the Bank does not exceed the post allotment level (as a percentage of paid-up share capital or voting rights) at all times. If the aggregate holding of AKFED falls below 5 per cent, prior approval of RBI will be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more of the total paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank.