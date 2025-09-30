Motilal Oswal sounds near-term caution on TCI Express; Here's why

Analysts at Motilal Oswal have given a near-term caution against TCI Express stock , citing a margin and volumes hit from heightened competition and elevated freight costs.

The brokerage retained its 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹730 per share, against Monday's close of 728 apiece. "We maintain a neutral stance on TCI Express due to ongoing challenges in volume and profitability."

Motilal Oswal said that the company is witnessing weak demand in industrial segments such as manufacturing, automobiles, and textiles, despite the healthy growth of around 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in e-way bill generation during April-August 2025. The brokerage noted that the weakness reflects intense competition, weighing on business performance and volume growth.

The brokerage added that TCI Express has planned ₹280 crore in capital expenditure over FY26-27, focused on sorting centre automation and network expansion, while dependence on higher-margin multimodal segments could pose risks if demand recovery is slower than anticipated. Volume growth remained muted in the financial year 2025 (FY25) and the first quarter of Q1FY26, down 1 per cent Y-o-Y in each period, as SME demand was hit by high inflation and interest rates. Management expects 8-9 per cent tonnage growth and 11-12 per cent revenue growth in FY26, though margin improvement may be constrained by persistent cost pressures, rising labour expenses, and lower margins in international air express.