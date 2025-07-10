Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUL announces Priya Nair as new MD-CEO for 5 years effective Aug

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has named Priya Nair as its next managing director and chief executive officer. Her appointment will take effect from August 1, 2025 and has been approved by the board for a five-year term.
 
Nair is currently the Business Group President – Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, where she oversees a portfolio worth €13 billion across various global markets. With close to 30 years at Unilever, she brings rich experience to her new role.
 
At HUL, she has previously served as executive director for both Home Care and Beauty & Personal Care. She also held the position of global chief marketing officer for Beauty & Wellbeing, leading the company’s efforts in digital transformation and brand strategy.
 

Rohit Jawa to step down

Priya Nair will take over from Rohit Jawa, who will step down on 31 July 2025, at the end of the business day. Jawa, who assumed the top role in 2023, is leaving following a mutual decision with the board.
 
Jawa has spent 37 years at Unilever, holding leadership roles in several key markets, including China and the Philippines.

HUL shares dip

On Thursday, HUL’s shares fell by 0.68 per cent. Despite this dip, the stock has shown an overall 3.66 per cent increase since the beginning of the year.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

