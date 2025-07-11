Ireda share price slips 6% as Q1 profit plunges 36% YoY; details here

Ireda shares declined today following a disappointing financial performance in the June quarter (Q1FY26).

Sequentially, net profit plunged over 50 per cent from ₹501.79 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4FY25), signalling a sharp slowdown in earnings momentum.

While revenue from operations rose 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,947.60 crore, and grew 2.3 per cent sequentially, rising costs weighed heavily on profits.

Financing costs surged to ₹1,218 crore, up from ₹975 crore in the year-ago period, impacting margins and investor sentiment.

About Ireda

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), established in 1987, is a public limited company under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.