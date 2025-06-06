Stocks to buy today: InCred Equities picks 21 stocks to 'Add' for June 2025

Market Outlook: Factors affecting stock markets
1) Monsoon and Earnings Growth
2) Strong GVA growth
Investment Strategy for June 2025
Top Largecap stocks ideas for June 2025:
|Large-Cap Ideas
|Stock Rating
|
Target Price (₹)
|HDFC Bank
|ADD
|2,200
|TCS
|ADD
|3,589
|Bajaj Finance
|ADD
|10,800
|Maruti Suzuki
|ADD
|13,621
|Axis Bank
|ADD
|1,430
|UltraTech Cement
|ADD
|13,550
|Bajaj Auto
|ADD
|10,400
|InterGlobe Aviation
|REDUCE
|3,030
|Tata Steel
|REDUCE
|82
|Shriram Finance
|ADD
|830
|Lupin
|ADD
|2,400
Top Midcap stock ideas for June 2025:
|Midcap Ideas
|Stock Rating
|Target Price (₹)
|UPL
|ADD
|1,289
|Petronet LNG
|ADD
|519
|Container Corporation of India (Concor)
|ADD
|970
|Ajanta Pharma
|ADD
|3,100
Top Smallcap stock ideas for June 2025:
|Smallcap Ideas
|Stock Rating
|Target Price (₹)
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
|ADD
|2,051
|Clean Science and Technology
|REDUCE
|683
|Birla Corporation
|ADD
|1,530
|Ethos
|ADD
|3,400
|Skipper
|ADD
|612
|Thyrocare Technologies
|ADD
|1,010
|TCPL Packaging
|ADD
|4,530
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|ADD
|428
|Globus Spirits
|ADD
|1,584
