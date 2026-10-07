Markets can be irrational in short term, rupee may be undervalued: RBI Guv

- 1RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%: A look at last five hikes
- 2High liquidity no concern for NBFC asset quality, says RBI Governor
- 3RBI MPC raises FY27 inflation forecast to 5.2%, projects GDP growth at 7.1%
- 4RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table'
- 5Markets can be irrational in short term, rupee may be undervalued: RBI Guv
- 6RBI delivers timely, hawkish rate hike; 2 more on the cards: VK Vijayakumar
- 7Inflation trajectory holds key for further rate hikes: Aditi Nayar, ICRA
- 8RBI hike reinforces stock selection, not broad equity caution: Ajit Mishra
- 9RBI's rate cut pre-emptive measure than start of hike cycle: Sujan Hajra
- 10RBI hikes interest rates by 25 bps: What next for the markets?
- 11RBI turns hawkish; what does it mean fixed-income investors? Experts decode
- 12Bond yields rise to 7.27%, rupee declines as RBI hikes rates by 25 bps
- 13RBI policy highlights: Repo rate rises 25 bps as inflation risks broaden
- 14RBI rate hike impact: Bank, NBFC shares rebound; Auto, realty trade weak
- 15RBI MPC lowers FY27 inflation forecast to 5%, projects GDP growth at 6.7%
India's central bank head said on Wednesday that financial markets can be irrational in the short run, adding that several measures of currency value suggest the rupee may be undervalued.
"Its only in the long run, they are able to find the right value," RBI chief Sanjay Malhotra said in his post policy press conference.
"By a number of estimates, including the REER (real effective exchange rate), rupee is not overvalued, may be undervalued," he added.
Malhotra was responding to a question on why currency polls and hedging behaviour continued to point to a rupee depreciation bias, despite India's demonstrated ability to attract foreign flows when needed.
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