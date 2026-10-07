RBI hike reinforces stock selection, not broad equity caution: Ajit Mishra

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
- 1RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%: A look at last five hikes
- 2High liquidity no concern for NBFC asset quality, says RBI Governor
- 3RBI MPC raises FY27 inflation forecast to 5.2%, projects GDP growth at 7.1%
- 4RBI MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%, near-term cuts 'off the table'
- 5Markets can be irrational in short term, rupee may be undervalued: RBI Guv
- 6RBI delivers timely, hawkish rate hike; 2 more on the cards: VK Vijayakumar
- 7Inflation trajectory holds key for further rate hikes: Aditi Nayar, ICRA
- 8RBI hike reinforces stock selection, not broad equity caution: Ajit Mishra
- 9RBI's rate cut pre-emptive measure than start of hike cycle: Sujan Hajra
- 10RBI hikes interest rates by 25 bps: What next for the markets?
- 11RBI turns hawkish; what does it mean fixed-income investors? Experts decode
- 12Bond yields rise to 7.27%, rupee declines as RBI hikes rates by 25 bps
- 13RBI policy highlights: Repo rate rises 25 bps as inflation risks broaden
- 14RBI rate hike impact: Bank, NBFC shares rebound; Auto, realty trade weak
- 15RBI MPC lowers FY27 inflation forecast to 5%, projects GDP growth at 6.7%
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