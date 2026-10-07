RBI hike reinforces stock selection, not broad equity caution: Ajit Mishra

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP Research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

At the same time, the RBI is not tightening policy against a backdrop of weakening economic activity. India’s real GDP growth accelerated to 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, ahead of the central bank’s earlier projection of 7 per cent, prompting it to raise its full-year FY27 growth forecast to 7.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent. The combination of resilient growth and elevated inflation gives the RBI greater flexibility to prioritise price stability without materially compromising the growth outlook.

For financial markets, the direction of policy is likely to matter more than the immediate 25 bps hike. The calibrated-tightening stance keeps the possibility of further rate action open, although the RBI is likely to remain data-dependent. Bond yields could remain sensitive to inflation expectations, crude prices and global interest rates. In equities, rate-sensitive segments such as real estate, autos and parts of the consumption space may face some pressure if the tightening cycle extends.

In our view, this is less about restraining an overheating economy and more about preventing a temporary inflation shock from becoming persistent or creating second-round effects. The shift in stance therefore represents a change in the risk balance rather than the beginning of an aggressive tightening cycle.

However, this does not necessarily imply a broad-based negative outlook for equities. Companies with strong balance sheets, pricing power, resilient cash flows and better earnings visibility should remain relatively better positioned.

Going ahead, crude oil prices, food inflation, the rupee and global monetary conditions will be the key variables to watch. If these pressures moderate, the tightening cycle could remain shallow. However, sustained inflationary pressure could increase the probability of further rate hikes.

For investors, the latest policy reinforces the importance of stock selection, valuation discipline and earnings visibility, rather than relying on a broad-based liquidity-driven market rally.