Nesco share price rises over 4%, hits all-time high on ₹3,500-cr capex plan

Nesco share price was in demand on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, with the stock rising up to 4.47 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹1,219 per share.

Why did Nesco share price hit all-time high today?

Nesco share price was buzzing in trade after the company announced that its board has approved a capex of up to ₹3,500 crore for development of Tower 2 in IT Park to be utilised over a period of six years subject to receipt of timely statutory approvals.

The company further said that the funding for this project shall primarily be done from internal accruals. In an exchange filing, Nesco said, "The Board at its meeting held today i.e. 30 June 2025 has reviewed and approved a capex of up to ₹3,500 crore for development of Tower 2 in IT Park to be utilised over a period of six years subject to receipt of timely statutory approvals." Nesco Q4 results Nesco Ltd reported a 15.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹88.61 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹105.12 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24). Profit before tax also fell 17.78 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹111.82 crore during the quarter.

Revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹192.01 crore in Q4FY25. For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), Nesco's consolidated net profit rose 3.42 per cent to ₹375.21 crore, while revenue from operations grew 7.93 per cent to ₹732.01 crore, compared to the previous fiscal. Nesco dividend Nesco's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.50 per share for FY25, subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming 66th Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining eligibility for the dividend is set for Wednesday, 23 July 2025. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, 20 August 2025.