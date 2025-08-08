Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All Time Plastics IPO sails at 53% on Day 2; retail leads with 85% bids

All Time Plastics IPO sails at 53% on Day 2; retail leads with 85% bids

All Time Plastics IPO is a bookbuilding of ₹400.6 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.2 million shares and an offer for sale of 4.4 million equity shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

All Time Plastics IPO subscription status Day 2: The maiden public issue of All Time Plastics, which opened for public bidding on August 7, 2025, has received a lacklustre reponse from investors so far. The issue has received bids for 5.6 million shares against 10.54 million shares on offer, resulting in subscription of only 53 per cent, according to data from NSE. 
 
Among the individual categories, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was booked 44 per cent and retail investors quota was booked 85 per cent. However, the issue did not received any significant bids from qualified institutional buyers. 
 
 
All Time Plastics IPO is a bookbuilding of ₹400.6 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.2 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million equity shares. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders. 

All Time Plastics IPO details

The IPO will close for bidding on Monday, August 11, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 11, 2025. All Time Plastics shares will list on the exchange, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Thursday, August 14, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹260-275 per share. The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,850 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 702 shares, amounting to ₹1,93,050. 

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt, purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and general corporate purposes.

All Time Plastics IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of All Time Plastics were commanding a modest grey market premium of ₹25 or 9 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹275, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  

About All Time Plastics

All Time Plastics specialises in manufacturing plastic consumerware products for everyday household needs. It primarily produces consumerware for customers to market under their own brand names (i.e., on a business-to-business basis), which is known as white-label manufacturing. However, the company also sells its consumerware products under its proprietary brand name All Time Branded Products. As of March 31, 2025, All Time Plastics had 1,848 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across eight product categories, including Prep Time, Containers, Organisation, Hangers, Meal Time, Cleaning Time, Bath Time, and Junior. 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

