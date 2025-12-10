Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto markets hold steady as investors await US Fed rate-cut guidance

Crypto markets hold steady as investors await US Fed rate-cut guidance

If Bitcoin remains range-bound post-FOMC, rotational flows, analysts believe, may continue to support altcoins at the margins

Bitcoin

Crypto markets(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cryptocurrency markets were buoyant on Wednesday as flagship token Bitcoin briefly reclaimed the $94,000 mark, reinforcing its short-term bullish structure ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s rate-cut decision scheduled later today. Ethereum, too, extended its outperformance, trading near two-week highs, supported by short covering and improving sentiment ahead of the FOMC.  Broader large-caps such as ADA, SOL and LINK benefitted from a better risk tone over the past 24 hours. Altcoins traded mixed but continued to show pockets of relative strength as Bitcoin consolidated. 
 
If Bitcoin remains range-bound post-FOMC, rotational flows, analysts believe, may continue to support altcoins at the margins. A sustained trend, however, will require a clearer macro signal and stronger participation across spot markets.
 
 
Macro conditions, they said, continue to dictate overall market tone. “Equity weakness and elevated long-bond yields have reinforced a cautious stance. The muted bid-ask depth and low leverage across futures suggest that investors are unwilling to chase upside into an unclear macro backdrop. The broader message across desks is consistent: the next directional move will hinge less on the cut itself and more on US Fed Chair Powell’s commentary around the path forward,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.
 
Akshat Siddhant, lead quant analyst at Mudrex, meanwhile, believes the surge in tokens was driven by concentrated whale accumulation, increasing buying pressure. More than 403,000 BTC have moved off exchanges this week, tightening supply and amplifying price reactions as demand rises.
 
“While a 25 bps cut is largely priced in, the real focus is on the Fed’s outlook for 2026,” Siddhant added.  

Also Read

Donald Trump

Have clear idea of next Fed chair, will review contenders, says Trump

BSE, Stock Markets

Markets fall for second day as Fed caution, IT drag and FPI outflows weigh

gold

Gold edges higher as US Federal Reserve prepares to announce rate cut

stock market, BSE

Markets, spooked by Fed uncertainty, post biggest drop in two months

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Sensex falls 800 pts, Nifty below 26k: Why are stock markets falling today?

Bitcoin faces resistance at $94,000–$95,000

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $92,662, up 2.76 per cent over the past 24 hours with a trading volume of $65.12 billion. During the session, the token oscillated between $89,977 and $94,601, according to CoinMarketCap. Ethereum mirrored the positive sentiment, trading with gains of roughly 6.7 per cent on a 24-hour volume of $31 billion after fluctuating between $3,095 and $3,395.
 
From a technical standpoint, a dovish tone could sustain momentum within the $93,000–$95,000 band, whereas a more cautious stance may pull BTC back toward $88,000, Siddhant noted.
 
That said, analysts believe the market’s current bias remains tilted more toward drift than breakout potential.
 
“A defensive positioning is likely until a stronger catalyst appears. Support now lies near $90,000 (with a fallback zone around the high-$80,000s) and resistance remains near $94,000–$95,000. For customers, the sensible play is to enter small during dips toward $90,000, avoid leverage, and wait for a clear push above $94,000 before adding meaningful long exposure,” Subburaj said.

Altcoins: MemeCore shines, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) falls

MemeCore (M), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), OKB (OKB), Sei (SEI), Ethereum (ETH), Worldcoin (WLD), MYX Finance (MYX), Optimism (OP), Celestia (TIA), Polkadot (DOT), Aave (AAVE), Internet Computer (ICP), ether.fi (ETHFI), Stacks (STX), Monero (XMR), Lido DAO (LDO), Stellar (XLM), Curve DAO Token (CRV), Morpho (MORPHO), Bonk (BONK), Zcash (ZEC), Aptos (APT), Ondo (ONDO), Jupiter (JUP), Solana (SOL), Mantle (MNT), Dogecoin (DOGE) led gains on CoinMarketCap with rallies of up to 15 per cent.
 
In contrast, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), UNUS SED LEO (LEO), Pi (PI), TRON (TRX), Kaspa (KAS), and Quant (QNT) traded lower by up to 2 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Top trending crypto coins

 
Ethereum (ETH), Yooldo (ESPORTS), pippin (PIPPIN), Bitcoin (BTC), Official Arox (AROX), Franklin (FRANKLIN), Cute Cat Candle (CCC), APRO (AT), GaiAI (GAIX), OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) were the top 10 trending crypto tokens for the day.

More From This Section

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, altcoins stage modest comeback as US Fed rate decision looms

Bitcoin

Bitcoin sees renewed demand, reclaims $93k; check what's driving momentum

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Bitcoin attempts modest recovery, yet macro headwinds persist, say analysts

Bitcoin

Crypto markets wobble: BTC sinks below $86k, ETH gives up $3k; what's next?

Bitcoin, Crypto

Cryptocurrency market shows cautious rebound amid rate-cut speculation

Topics : crypto trading Bitcoin prices Bitcoin buying cryptocurrencies US Federal Reserve cryptocurrencies bitcoin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon