Home / Markets / News / Opening Bell:: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 21,200; Axis Bank sheds 4%
LiveNew Update

Opening Bell:: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 21,200; Axis Bank sheds 4%

Stock market LIVE updates on January 24, 2024: In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up 0.2 per cent each in opening trades on Wednesday.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Stock market LIVE updates on January 24: Indian equities extended losses at the opening bell on Wednesday, private banking lenders Axis and HDFC Bank taking a hit. The former shed another 2 per cent, while the latter dipped over 4 per cent post Q3 results.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 205 points lower at 70,165. The NSE Nifty 50 was quoting below the 21,200-level, down 50-odd points.
Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent to set a fresh all-time high of 4,864.60, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.43 per cent. The Dow Jones, on the other hand, snapped a three day winning streak and fell 0.25 per cent.
Cues from Asia, too, remain mixed, threatening the sustainability of the any potential upmove. Kospi is down 0.5 per cent, Nikkei 0.3 per cent, and ASX200 0.2 per cent. On the contrary, Hang Seng leaped 1.7 per cent.
Technical set up Tuesday's slide, where the Nifty ended below 21,250, led to the index forming a long bear candlestick on the daily charts.  
The next support is at 21,000, below which the correction may deepen to 20,850. On the higher side, 21,400-21,500 may act as a hurdle, analysts said.  
Stocks to Watch today Q3FY24 earnings: Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, DLF, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Container Corp, Balkrishna Industries, UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Dynamics, Exide Industries, MOFS, Laurus Labs, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, Blue Dart, Chalet Hotels, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Railtel Corp, Ujjivan SFB, Vandhman Textiles, CEAT, JSW Holdings, CMS Info Systems, Mas Financial, Aarti Drugs, DCB Bank, Kolte-Patil, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Sharda Cropchem, Sagar Cements.  
Axis Bank: The private lender has reported a net profit of Rs 6,071 crore in the December quarter of FY24, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Its NII came at Rs12,532 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, while NIM was 4.01 per cent.  
JSW Energy: Reported over 28 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 231 crore in Q3FY24, while total revenue increased 13 per cent to Rs 2,661 crore.  

Key Events

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 150 pts lower

9:03 AM

How to approach rail stocks ahead of Budget 2024?

9:03 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens nearly flat at 83.15/$

8:52 AM

ICICI Bank stock shines in a dull market on good performance in Q3

8:47 AM

Volume gains key for further re-rating in Colgate-Palmolive India stock

8:29 AM

Zydus Life, ICICI Bank: Stocks to buy in current market set-up

8:23 AM

Bank Nifty, Financial Services Indices: Plan to enter near support areas

8:17 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Axis, HDFC Bk, LTFH, Airtel, Lupin, REC, JSW Energy

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens 150 pts lower

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty below 21,200

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to weak start

9:03 AM

How to approach rail stocks ahead of Budget 2024?

Rail-related stocks have been trading at record highs ahead of the interim Budget. The stocks have witnessed a phenomenal run in the last 10 months. What should be your investment strategy? Watch Video


9:03 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens nearly flat at 83.15/$

8:57 AM

India to retain top economy title as govt spending stays strong: Poll

While inflation rose to the fastest pace in four months in December to 5.69 per cent, driven by pressures from food prices, economists expect that to fade soon. READ MORE

8:52 AM

ICICI Bank stock shines in a dull market on good performance in Q3

The net advances grew by 18.5 per cent YoY and 3.9 per cent QoQ. Deposits stood at Rs 13.3 trillion, with CASA ratio at 39.4 per cent down 20 bps sequentially. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Volume gains key for further re-rating in Colgate-Palmolive India stock

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has been one of the top gainers in the consumer space since June 2023, enriching investors by 53 per cent in this period. READ MORE

8:43 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints modestly positive start; Axis Bank in focus


8:38 AM

EV push: FAME-III scheme set to power electric buses this Union Budget

Plans are also being drawn up to reduce the allocation for electric two-wheelers to Rs 2,500 crore from Rs 5,311 crore. READ MORE


8:33 AM

Fund Flows:: FIIs continue to net sell; DIIs buy

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers of stocks to the tune of Rs 3,115 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 214 crore.


8:29 AM

Zydus Life, ICICI Bank: Stocks to buy in current market set-up

On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani technical & derivative analyst of HDFC Securities says the Nifty has confirmed a bearish trend reversal, and could see further downside in coming days. READ MORE


8:23 AM

Bank Nifty, Financial Services Indices: Plan to enter near support areas

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, anticipated support levels on charts for Bank Nifty are identified around 44,600, 43,500, and 42,900. READ MORE


8:17 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Axis, HDFC Bk, LTFH, Airtel, Lupin, REC, JSW Energy

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Canara Bank, DLF, Exide, Indian Oil, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and TVS Motor to announce Q3 results today. Read More



8:11 AM

ALERT :: Japan business activity expands at fastest pace in four months

>> Japan’s private sector activity in January expanded at its fastest pace since September, according to flash data from the au Jibun bank.
 
>> Japan’s composite purchasing managers index came in at 51.1, up from 50.0 in December.

>> The bank said the increase was led by service providers, with the service sector PMI accelerating to 52.7 from 51.5.
 
Source: Agencies
 

8:07 AM

ALERT :: New Zealand’s inflation rate hits lowest rate since June 2021

>> New Zealand’s inflation rate fell to 4.7% in the final quarter of 2023, its lowest level since the quarter ended June 2021.
 
>> While this is the smallest annual rise in the CPI in more than two years, it is still above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s inflation target range of 1-3%.
 
Source: Agencies
 

8:05 AM

Alibaba shares surge on report of Jack Ma buying shares

>> Alibaba co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai have acquired shares worth hundreds of millions of dollars on the open market, a report by The New York Times said.

>> An entity linked to Tsai’s family office, Blue Pool, acquired nearly 2 million Alibaba depositary shares worth $152 million in the fourth quarter, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.

>> Separately, The Times reported that Ma acquired $50 million worth of Alibaba’s Hong Kong stock during the same period.

>> Depositary shares are effectively US-traded versions of foreign stock.

Source: CNBC

8:02 AM

Global markets :: Asian indices mixed; Hang Seng zooms on Alibaba rally

8:01 AM

Wall Street Overnight :: Dow Jones snaps 3-day winning run, S&P 500 hits new high

7:50 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsMarket newsIndian stock marketsstock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Global MarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News