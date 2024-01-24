Opening Bell:: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 21,200; Axis Bank sheds 4%

Stock market LIVE updates on January 24: Indian equities extended losses at the opening bell on Wednesday, private banking lenders Axis and HDFC Bank taking a hit. The former shed another 2 per cent, while the latter dipped over 4 per cent post Q3 results. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 205 points lower at 70,165. The NSE Nifty 50 was quoting below the 21,200-level, down 50-odd points. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent to set a fresh all-time high of 4,864.60, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.43 per cent. The Dow Jones, on the other hand, snapped a three day winning streak and fell 0.25 per cent.

Cues from Asia, too, remain mixed, threatening the sustainability of the any potential upmove. Kospi is down 0.5 per cent, Nikkei 0.3 per cent, and ASX200 0.2 per cent. On the contrary, Hang Seng leaped 1.7 per cent.

Technical set up Tuesday's slide, where the Nifty ended below 21,250, led to the index forming a long bear candlestick on the daily charts.

The next support is at 21,000, below which the correction may deepen to 20,850. On the higher side, 21,400-21,500 may act as a hurdle, analysts said.

Stocks to Watch today Q3FY24 earnings: Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil, DLF, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Container Corp, Balkrishna Industries, UCO Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Bharat Dynamics, Exide Industries, MOFS, Laurus Labs, PNB Housing Finance, Birlasoft, Blue Dart, Chalet Hotels, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Railtel Corp, Ujjivan SFB, Vandhman Textiles, CEAT, JSW Holdings, CMS Info Systems, Mas Financial, Aarti Drugs, DCB Bank, Kolte-Patil, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Sharda Cropchem, Sagar Cements.

Axis Bank: The private lender has reported a net profit of Rs 6,071 crore in the December quarter of FY24, up 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Its NII came at Rs12,532 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, while NIM was 4.01 per cent.

JSW Energy: Reported over 28 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 231 crore in Q3FY24, while total revenue increased 13 per cent to Rs 2,661 crore.