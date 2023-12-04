Stock Market Live: Sensex surges 1,000 pts; Nifty tops 20,600 in pre-open

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to build on last week's gains, spurred by the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) resounding win in state elections. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up over 250 points at 20,640.
The BJP decisively secured victories in three of the four key states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, heightening expectations for regime continuity in 2024 — a positive catalyst for the markets.
That apart, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting on Friday remains another trigger for the near-term. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady. Asia-pacific equities were mixed this morning. Nikkei slipped 1 per cent. Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose up to 0.6 per cent.
On Friday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hit new 2023 highs, rising 0.59 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Nasdaq added 0.55 per cent. This came even as US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to conclude with confidence that monetary policy was “sufficiently restrictive.”
Stocks to Watch: Eicher Motors reported 13 per cent YoY rise in total sales for November at 80,251 units. Exports grew 2 per cent to 5,114 units.
Hero Motoreported 25.6 per cent sales growth for the month at 4.91 lakh units.
Commodity check :: Gold hits record high on MCX, tops 63,800/10 gm-mark
9:04 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens 2 paise higher at 83.276/$
9:03 AM
Currency Alert: Rupee opens nearly flat at 83.27/$
8:58 AM
India resumes imports of Venezuelan crude oil, Reliance seeks direct deal
Indian refiners have resumed Venezuelan oil purchases through intermediaries, with Reliance set to meet executives from state firm PDVSA next week to discuss direct sales following the easing of U.S. sanctions on the South American country, people familiar with the matter said. Read
8:55 AM
Watch: Will Indian equities see a Santa rally this December?
Nifty50 started off December by claiming new lifetime high of 20,292. In fact, our markets have rallied during 3 of the last 4 December months. Is this the start of another Santa rally in our markets?
8:51 AM
RIL, Adani, JSW group, L&T enter race for green H2 and electrolyser
For the Centre’s first tender on green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing, around a dozen companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani New Energy, and JSW Energy, have shown interest. Read
8:45 AM
DIIs buy shares worth Rs 1,448 crore Friday
8:40 AM
FIIs pump Rs 1,589.6 crore in cash market Friday
8:35 AM
Will markets extrapolate state poll outcomes to general elections in 2024?
Markets are likely to see a short-term boost post the state election outcome that is likely to see Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh emerge on top, said analysts. Read more
8:28 AM
Theme for a dream: Why thematic funds are gaining traction in the market
Beyond the obvious equity mutual fund winners this year, which have been mid and smallcap categories, thematic or sectoral funds have noticeably taken the lead. Data shows thematic equity mutual funds have amassed inflows worth Rs 22,871 crore as of October-end, higher than the Rs 18,855 crore gathered by the midcap category, and only second to the small-cap flows of Rs 32,000 crore. Read
8:22 AM
Stocks to Watch today, Dec 4: SBI, HUL, Salasar Techno, Tata Power, Alkem
Stocks to Watch on Monday, December 4, 2023: Hindustan Unilever has decided to split its beauty and personal care business into two separate divisions. Read
8:19 AM
Equity markets likely to extend gains on BJP's Assembly poll wins
The domestic equity markets are expected to extend gains following the strong showing of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections — a crucial precursor to the general elections in May. Read
8:14 AM
Nifty resistance seen at 20,475-20,575; Bank Nifty likely to join rally
The Nifty 50 Index, currently standing at 20,267.90, has once again marked a lifetime high on charts, underscoring a robust trend in the markets. However, it's important to recognize that markets inherently exhibit volatility, swinging between overbought and oversold zones in the near term. Read
8:11 AM
Gold makes new peak of $2,144
Gold spiked to all-time high above $2,100 on Monday as bets on Fed rate cuts fuel rally in the precious metal.
8:07 AM
Bitcoin breaks $40,000 for the first time since April 2022
Bitcoin has broken above $40,000 for the first time this year as it rides a wave of momentum on broad enthusiasm about US interest rate cuts and as traders anticipate the imminent approval of US-stock market traded bitcoin funds.
The world's biggest currency hit as high as $40,210 in Sunday trade, its highest since April 2022. It was steady at $40,011 in thin trade early in the Asia day on Monday.
From Reuters
8:02 AM
Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today
After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday. Read
7:55 AM
Fed Powell rebuffs talks of policy easing; says it'd be premature
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday pushed back on market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts after November's equity rally.
Powell said it would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a 'sufficiently restrictive stance', or to speculate on when policy might ease.
However, he also noted that policy is “well into restrictive territory" with risks of doing too much or too less on inflation balanced now.
Source: CNBC
7:49 AM
US stock futures trade with fractional downtick in after market hours