Stock Market Live: Sensex surges 1,000 pts; Nifty tops 20,600 in pre-open

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to build on last week's gains, spurred by the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) resounding win in state elections. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up over 250 points at 20,640. The BJP decisively secured victories in three of the four key states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, heightening expectations for regime continuity in 2024 — a positive catalyst for the markets. That apart, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting on Friday remains another trigger for the near-term. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady. Asia-pacific equities were mixed this morning. Nikkei slipped 1 per cent. Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose up to 0.6 per cent. Stocks to Watch: Eicher Motors reported 13 per cent YoY rise in total sales for November at 80,251 units. Exports grew 2 per cent to 5,114 units. Hero Moto reported 25.6 per cent sales growth for the month at 4.91 lakh units. reported 25.6 per cent sales growth for the month at 4.91 lakh units. On Friday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hit new 2023 highs, rising 0.59 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Nasdaq added 0.55 per cent. This came even as US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to conclude with confidence that monetary policy was “sufficiently restrictive.”