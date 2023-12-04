Sensex (1.35%)
68390.09 + 908.90
Nifty (1.65%)
20601.95 + 334.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.17%)
6662.30 + 77.15
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
43810.55 + 428.15
Nifty Bank (1.91%)
45671.50 + 857.30
Heatmap

Hong Kong court puts off Evergrande's hearing on debt restructuring to Jan

Evergrande could be ordered to liquidate if creditors reject its plan

Evergrande, Evergrande Group

The company, the world's most indebted property developer, ran into trouble when Chinese regulators cracked down on excessive borrowing in the real estate sector | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Hong Kong court postponed until Jan. 29 a court hearing scheduled for Monday on troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande's winding-up petition.
Evergrande is trying to win support from its creditors for a plan to restructure more than $300 billion in debt to stave off liquidation. The company's lawyer told the court it was requesting an adjournment to refine its new debt restructuring plan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Hong Kong High Court has postponed the hearing over Evergrande's potential liquidation several times. Judge Linda Chan had said in October that Monday's hearing would be the last before a decision is handed down.
Evergrande could be ordered to liquidate if creditors reject its plan.
The company, the world's most indebted property developer, ran into trouble when Chinese regulators cracked down on excessive borrowing in the real estate sector.
Last month, the company said Chinese police were investigating Evergrande's chairman, Hui Ka Yan, for unspecified suspected crimes in the latest obstacle to the company's efforts to resolve its financial woes.
In September, Evergrande abandoned its initial debt restructuring scheme after authorities banned it from issuing new dollar bonds, which was a key part of its plan.
The company first defaulted on its financial obligations in 2021, just over a year after Beijing clamped down on lending to property developers in an effort to cool a property bubble.
Evergrande is one of the biggest developers to have defaulted on its debts. But others including Country Garden, China's largest real estate developer, have also run into trouble, their predicaments rippling through financial systems in and outside China.
The fallout from the property crisis has also affected China's shadow banking industry institutions which provide financial services similar to banks but which operate outside of banking regulations.
Police are investigating Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, a major shadow bank in China that has lent billions in yuan (dollars) to property developers, after it said it was insolvent with up to $64 billion in liabilities.

Also Read

Evergrande risking liquidation if creditors veto plan for handling debts

Evergrande's bankruptcy highlights China's real estate crisis: Experts

Evergrande Group pushes restructuring plan after $81 bn loss over 2 years

China Evergrande Group files for bankruptcy in New York amid debt crisis

Evergrande pushes debt restructuring after posting $81 bn loss over 2 yrs

11 bodies recovered, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

Shrinking, aging pool of workers push Japan to find new ways to fill Jobs

Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of Gaza Strip

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

UK to start Gaza surveillance flights to locate captives held by Hamas

Real estate drove China's economic boom, but developers borrowed heavily as they turned cities into forests of apartment and office towers. That has helped to push total corporate, government and household debt to the equivalent of more than 300% of annual economic output, unusually high for a middle-income country.
To prevent troubles spilling into the economy from the property sector, Chinese regulators reportedly have drafted a list of 50 developers eligible for financing support, among other measures meant to prop up the industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Evergrande Hong Kong debt restructuring scheme

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 09:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveMizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon