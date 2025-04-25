Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Finance Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹21.39 bn, misses estimates

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 22.24 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG data. The company's financing costs rose 31% in the quarter

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance's net interest income, the difference between interest earned on loans given out and paid on funds borrowed, rose 13.4 per cent to Rs 60.51 billion. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

India's Shriram Finance reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday as high finance costs pressured its bottom line, despite the central bank easing some rules around capital requirements.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a near 10 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone profit to Rs 21.39 billion ($250.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31, the slowest since December 2023 quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 22.24 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG data. The company's financing costs rose 31 per cent in the quarter, the most since the three months ended June 2023.

 

In February, the Reserve Bank of India partially reversed some rules around risk weights for banks and NBFCs that had slowed credit growth in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2025. Analysts had hoped the relaxation in rules would reverse that trend.

However, the pressure has persisted, with analysts at Elara Capital noting that the NBFC universe was set for a weak fourth-quarter, with earnings growth to remain modest due to measured asset growth expansion, elevated credit cost and operating cost pressures.

Shriram Finance's net interest income, the difference between interest earned on loans given out and paid on funds borrowed, rose 13.4 per cent to Rs 60.51 billion.

Its net interest margin rose to 8.25 per cent, but the key profitability metric has not recovered after it tumbled from the March 2024 quarter's 9.02 per cent.

Its assets under management rose 17 per cent to 2.63 trillion rupees in the fourth quarter, its slowest rise since the March 2023 quarter.

Shriram Finance's shares ended the day 6 per cent lower at 655.2 rupees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shriram NBFC Banking sector

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

