Glenmark Q3 profit rises 15% on strong market performance; Revenue up 15%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹403.2 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26), supported by strong performance across key markets. Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹3,900 crore during the quarter.

Sequentially, profit declined 34 per cent, while revenue fell 35 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Profit before exceptional items remained robust, reflecting broad-based growth across India, North America, Europe and emerging markets.

Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said: “We delivered strong double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter, reflecting disciplined execution across markets and keeping us on track to deliver our near-term guidance.”

India formulations revenue rose 22 per cent year on year to ₹1,298.6 crore.

North America recorded growth driven by new product launches, pipeline progression and positive regulatory developments at Monroe. Revenue from the region rose 24 per cent to ₹970.6 crore, including out-licensing income for ISB 2001.

Europe and emerging markets showed improved momentum, supported by the respiratory franchise and expanding global brands. Glenmark’s innovative portfolio, including Ryaltris and Winlevi, is emerging as a meaningful growth contributor, with Winlevi gaining traction in the United Kingdom and receiving approval in Europe. Europe business revenue increased 9 per cent to ₹796.3 crore, while emerging markets revenue rose 8 per cent to ₹811.9 crore.

The results were announced after market hours. Glenmark’s shares ended the day’s trade at ₹2,016.9, up 1.5 per cent.