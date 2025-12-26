Lenskart share price gains 4% on acquisition update in Korea; details here

Shares of eye care solutions provider Lenskart Solutions were in high demand during the last trading session of the week on Friday, December 26, after the company announced an update on an acquisition in the Republic of Korea. Following the news, the company's share price rose by 3.98 per cent to log ₹470 during early trade on Friday.
Though the stock price has partially retreated, the counter continues to see buying interest from investors. At 09:25 AM on Friday, Lenskart shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹462.35 apiece, higher by 2.29 per cent from its previous close of ₹452 per share. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 26,131, down by merely 11 points or 0.04 per cent. A combined total of 1.35 million equity shares of Lenskart, valued at around ₹63.55 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.
Lenskart shares have a 52-week range of ₹495 - ₹356.10 per share on the NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹80,324.49 crore as of December 26, 2025, on the NSE. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Lenskart announces update on acquisition in Korea
Lenskart Solutions has informed the exchange that the Board of Directors of Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore (Lenskart Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, approved an investment of KRW 3 billion (approximately ₹18.6 crore) for the acquisition of 29.24 per cent of the share capital of iiNeer Corp., Ltd. (iiNeer), a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Korea.
According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, Lenskart Singapore will be investing in iiNeer, a Korea-based startup that is focused on developing technology-enabled eye-testing and lens-cutting equipment. This investment supports the company’s efforts to build proprietary capabilities in core equipment and is expected to improve operating efficiencies and reduce equipment capital expenditure over time. ALSO READ | TMPV, Adani Power, ONGC, 5 other largecaps with 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern'
Earlier on December 22, the company had announced that the Lenskart Singapore board approved the acquisition of 250,000 ordinary shares, representing 50 per cent of the total issued share capital of Marco Optical (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Sunrise Thailand), from Matt Optical Co., Ltd. (Matt Optical), an existing investor of Sunrise Thailand, pursuant to a term sheet entered into between the aforesaid parties. "Upon the aforementioned acquisition, Sunrise Thailand will become a joint venture between Lenskart Singapore and Matt Optical, both holding 50 per cent each of its issued share capital," the company said in an exchange filing.