Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / BEL bags ₹537 crore in fresh defence orders for ship systems and upgrades

BEL bags ₹537 crore in fresh defence orders for ship systems and upgrades

The fresh orders include shipborne communication systems, jammers, software, simulator upgrades, test rigs and spares, in addition to contracts signed earlier this quarter

Bharat Electronics

On 16 May, BEL had announced the receipt of orders amounting to ₹572 crore since 7 April 2025.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured additional orders worth ₹537 crore since the last set of orders announced on 16 May 2025.
 
The new orders comprise communication equipment, an advanced composite communication system for ships, jammers, software, simulator upgrades, spares, test rigs, and related services.
 
Earlier orders in May totalled ₹572 crore 
On 16 May, BEL had announced the receipt of orders amounting to ₹572 crore since 7 April 2025. These included Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Software Defined Radios (SDR), Data Communication Units (DCU) for attack guns, AI-based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and related services.
 
 
In April, BEL also signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at ₹2,210 crore (excluding taxes) for the supply of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites for Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The systems have been designed and developed by CASDIC, DRDO, and will be manufactured by BEL. The EW Suite includes a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS). 

Also Read

Atlas V rocket, Kuiper

Defence shares extend rally; GRSE, BEML, BDL gain up to 5% in weak market

Bharat Electronics

Sensex rejig: Bharat Electronics shares at record high; UBS upgrades to Buy

BSE NSE, Share market, Sensex, Nifty

IndusInd Bank, Nestle India dropped from BSE Sensex in index rejig

Bharat electronics limited

PSU defence stock hits new high on heavy volumes; zooms 24% in 2 weeks

Bharat Electronics

BEL Q4 net profit rises 15% to ₹2,127 crore, revenue up 6% YoY

 
Net profit rises 15% in Q4FY25 
BEL reported a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹2,127 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, compared to ₹1,796.67 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 6 per cent to ₹9,149.59 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹8,564.08 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Total expenses for the quarter were ₹6,476.97 crore, marking a 1.2 per cent increase from ₹6,399.44 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Final dividend of ₹0.90 per share proposed 
At a meeting held on 19 May 2025, BEL’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.90 per equity share of face value ₹1. An interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share had been declared in March 2025. 
 

More From This Section

Apollo

Apollo Micro Systems raises over Rs 416 cr via equity shares, warrants

Vedanta

Vedanta surpasses 1 GW renewable energy mark, targets 2.5 GW by 2030

PremiumSnowflake

Snowflake to set up R&D centre in India, expand operations in Pune

County Group to invest Rs 1,800 cr to develop housing project in Ghaziabad

County Group to invest Rs 1,800 cr to develop housing project in Ghaziabad

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Big relief to Reliance Infra as NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings

Topics : Bharat Electronics Shipbuilding manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon