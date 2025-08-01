Home / Markets / News / Swiggy shares slip 4% on posting Q1 results; Is it buying opportunity?

Swiggy shares slip 4% on posting Q1 results; Is it buying opportunity?

Swiggy share price slipped 4.3 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹386.25 per share on BSE; what should investors do?

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Swiggy shares slipped 4.3 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹386.25 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 numbers on Thursday, after market hours.  
 
At 9:55 AM, Swiggy shares were trading 3.16 per cent lower at ₹391.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 81,025.19.   READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE

Swiggy Q1 results 2025

In Q1, the food delivery aggregator Swiggy posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore, nearly doubling from a loss of ₹611 crore a year ago. Losses also rose sequentially from ₹1,081 crore in Q4FY25. The widening loss was attributed to a sharp 60 per cent increase in total expenses, which climbed to ₹6,244 crore during the quarter.
 
This came despite a significant 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue from operations, which reached ₹5,048 crore, up from ₹3,310 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue rose 11.4 per cent from ₹4,531 crore.
 
Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart recorded a Gross Order Value (GOV) of ₹5,655 crore in Q1, a YoY growth of 108 per cent and 21.1 per cent sequentially. The platform added 41 darkstores during the quarter, taking its total network to 1,062 darkstores across 127 cities, covering 4.3 million sq ft.
 

Swiggy Q1 results analysis: Motilal Oswal | Neutral | target raised to ₹450 from ₹350 

The brokerage sees execution improving notably, with the improvement in quick commerce average order value being an encouraging sign. However, Motilal Oswal remains on the sidelines due to continued heightened competition in the sector.   ALSO READ | TeamLease shares soar 14% post Q1 result; will the rally sustain?

Swiggy Q1FY26 results review: Nuvama Institutional Equities 

Swiggy continues to deliver higher growth in food delivery than Zomato, the brokerage noted. Further, food delivery profitability was impacted, but management remains confident of improving it during the year. However, unlike Eternal, Swiggy’s management continues to see elevated competitive intensity in quick commerce as both incumbents and new players vie for customers. Swiggy is not rated at Nuvama. 
 
Besides, Morgan Stanley has raised its target price to ₹445 per share from ₹450 as growth in food delivery is believed to be living up to expectations. However, it sees a slower pace of margin improvement.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TeamLease shares soar 14% post Q1 result; will the rally sustain?

Shanti Gold International shares make positive debut; list at 15% premium

PNB Housing Finance shares tank 15%; here's why investors are dumping stock

HDFC Bank, Delhivery; why Motilal Oswal is bullish on these 6 stocks?

Asian shares fall as US unleashes fresh tariffs, jobs data up next

Topics :SwiggyBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50The Smart Investor

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story