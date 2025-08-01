Swiggy shares slip 4% on posting Q1 results; Is it buying opportunity?

Swiggy shares slipped 4.3 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day low at ₹386.25 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 numbers on Thursday, after market hours.

Swiggy Q1 results 2025

In Q1, the food delivery aggregator Swiggy posted a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore , nearly doubling from a loss of ₹611 crore a year ago. Losses also rose sequentially from ₹1,081 crore in Q4FY25. The widening loss was attributed to a sharp 60 per cent increase in total expenses, which climbed to ₹6,244 crore during the quarter.

This came despite a significant 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue from operations, which reached ₹5,048 crore, up from ₹3,310 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue rose 11.4 per cent from ₹4,531 crore. Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart recorded a Gross Order Value (GOV) of ₹5,655 crore in Q1, a YoY growth of 108 per cent and 21.1 per cent sequentially. The platform added 41 darkstores during the quarter, taking its total network to 1,062 darkstores across 127 cities, covering 4.3 million sq ft. Swiggy Q1 results analysis: Motilal Oswal | Neutral | target raised to ₹450 from ₹350 The brokerage sees execution improving notably, with the improvement in quick commerce average order value being an encouraging sign. However, Motilal Oswal remains on the sidelines due to continued heightened competition in the sector.