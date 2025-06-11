Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vodafone Idea share price rises after company launches 5G in Bengaluru

Vodafone Idea or Vi shares were in demand on bourses after the company launched its 5G services in Bengaluru after rollouts in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna and Chandigarh

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Vodafone Idea (Vi) share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹7.11 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company launched its 5G services in Bengaluru.
 
At 9:38 AM, Vi shares were trading 1.87 per cent higher at ₹7.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 82,495.09. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹76,815.21 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹19.15 per share and 52-week low was at ₹6.46 per share. 
 
In the past one year, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 58 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent. 
 

Vodafone Idea's 5G launch details 

Vi (Vodafone Idea) announced the launch of its 5G services in Bengaluru starting today. 

With this launch, according to the company filing, residents and businesses in India's tech hub can have faster data speeds, lower latency, and enhanced connectivity.
 
This rollout follows Vi's recent 5G launches in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna and Chandigarh, and is part of the company's strategic rollout in all 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum, by August this year.
 
As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from ₹299. 
 
"We're excited to bring Vi 5G to Bengaluru, a city that stands at the forefront of tech and digital innovation. With our next-gen 5G and enhanced 4G network, we aim to deliver enhanced experience to our users. Encouraged by the strong response and robust performance in our launched markets, we are committed to expanding our 5G footprint in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption," said Anand Dani, business head - Karnataka, Vodafone Idea.
 
Further, Vi has partnered with Samsung to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented Al-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance. 

About Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service providers. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G and 4G technology. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid-band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles and is in the process of launching 5G in 17 circles. The company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

