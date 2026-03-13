Bihar after Nitish Kumar: A key test of BJP-JD(U) equations ahead

And then, there’s the other choice, which too is deeply problematic. In 2022, when the BJP and JD(U) were partners, Mr Kumar publicly snubbed the BJP’s call to follow the Yogi Adityanath model, at work in Uttar Pradesh, and get all loudspeakers down from masjids.

“Let us not talk about this nonsense. In Bihar, we do not interfere in the religious practices of any people. Every person in Bihar has the full right to follow their own faith,” he said at a public meeting in Purnea with BJP colleague Shahnawaz Hussain on the stage.

This was not a random act. BJP old-timers recall many occasions when he stood up to the BJP while being its ally. At the same time, he supported the BJP’s Waqf legislation and said absolutely nothing about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. His party contested the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP and got 6 per cent and 12 per cent, of the Muslim vote, respectively. The data suggests that so long as it has the JD(U) by its side, the BJP can eat its Muslim cake and have it too. No one can say if this will still be the case if Mr Kumar is no longer on the scene.