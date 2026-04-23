But for the RBI's management, rupee would have been far more volatile

In financial year 2025-26, owing to trade tensions, the rupee fell by about 10 per cent. Since the beginning of 2020, the rupee has fallen from about 71.2 against the dollar to about 94. Thus, it is hard to argue that the RBI is not letting the rupee adjust. In fact, the trade-weighted 40-currency real effective exchange rate is showing that the rupee is undervalued, which would be helpful in the present circumstances. The stated policy of the RBI is that it does not target any level and only intervenes to reduce excess volatility. As recent history clearly shows, had the RBI stayed out of the market, the currency would have been far more volatile. It is thus worth asking whether the Indian economy would have been better off had the RBI stayed away from the market all this time. The RBI did follow a largely hands-off approach in the years after the global financial crisis. It did not end well, and India faced a near-currency crisis in 2013. It had to incentivise deposits from non-resident Indians to stabilise the rupee. Such recurring conditions are unlikely to inspire confidence in the Indian economy.