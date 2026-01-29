Budget 2026: Too many known unknowns amid push to revive private capex

2. Turning to the major source of revenue for the government — taxation — revenue performance in the current financial year has moderated. Towards supporting demand in the economy, during the last financial year, the government introduced lower income-tax as well as goods and services tax rates. The former was targeting the upper-middle class, while the latter was meant to provide “relief” to all consumers. These changes have stimulated some demand, but have resulted in a moderation in revenue growth. Considering GST revenues net of cess — since revenues from cess do not accrue to either of the governments — growth in revenues dropped from over 14 per cent year-on-year for the first two months in the current financial year to below 2 per cent in November and December. The moderation in revenue performance suggests that either the pass-through of lower taxes in prices is incomplete or the elasticity of demand for a range of commodities is less than unity. Similarly, for direct taxes, the gross collections have grown by 7.7 per cent for corporation tax and 1.2 per cent for personal-income tax. Net collections, however, report higher growth at 12 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively till January 11, 2026. Given this context, further reforms in domestic taxes do not seem warranted. For the current financial year, one would expect the Budget to seek to stabilise revenue collections. Given the moderation in GDP growth rate, a slowdown in revenue growth too might be expected.