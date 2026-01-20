Can the Union Budget 2026-27 unveil a low debt-deficit path to growth?

For the past three financial years, the Union government has been allocating capital expenditure at over 3 per cent, higher than what the original FRBM Act suggested. However, this strategy has some risks going forward. The proposed debt-deficit path needs to endogenise the 8th Pay Commission recommendations as and when it is implemented. It is also important to assess the public capital expenditure, especially when private investments are not picking up sufficiently enough despite a 125 basis point reduction in the repo rate (recently there has been a pick-up in private credit off-take, but this needs to be sustained). The forthcoming Budget could think of maintaining public capital expenditure at 3 per cent so that domestic resources are available for private investments.