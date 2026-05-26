Not BoP but structural: Why India's medium-term real growth prospects dim

The iconic companies that drove the early IT boom have been shedding labour. The more recent and dynamic global capability centres seem to specialise in activities, some of which seem eminently replaceable by AI. Of course, even if high-skill services were successful it would not generate inclusive growth. These anxieties about medium-term growth are captured in one key indicator — how much private companies, large and small, actually invest. As Figure 3 shows, this peaked at 17 per cent of GDP in the early 2000s and today is at half that amount share.

There was a brief post-Covid blip but that has faded. Weak private investment is the key problem for the Indian economy and reviving it is the challenge. To its credit, the government has taken action to reduce the costs of doing business. It has enacted a slew of reforms, including labour law simplification, opening up to foreign direct investment (FDI), and above all by negotiating a free trade agreement with the European Union and provisionally agreeing a trade deal with the United States. But investors’ doubts have not been dispelled. Actions that affect the costs of doing business have been taken on paper. The bigger problem is the deeper instincts of the government that affect the risks of doing business on the ground. That is the key distinction to understanding weak private investment.